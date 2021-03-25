Local breweries come together to give back to ‘COVID Heroes’

QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – We Are Brewnited, a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization, has announced its latest fundraiser for local hospitality workers. The organization says this effort comes after two successful campaigns and is the result of donations from individuals, Ball Corporation, Death Wish Coffee Company, and a series of events at local bars, restaurants, and beverage centers.

Brewnited’s latest project is called “Nominate Your COVID Hero.” People can fill out an online form to nominate a resident to receive a gift card to the local bar or restaurant of their choice. Nominations can be made for healthcare workers, first responders, and service industry employees in Albany, Rensselaer, Saratoga, Schenectady, Warren, and Washington Counties.

“We all know someone who has done something nice or special to make things a bit easier for

someone else during the pandemic,” says Brewnited spokesperson Max Oswald. “Nominate Your COVID Hero is a great way to say thanks to that person while supporting your favorite independent hospitality establishment.”

Ball Corporation presenting a check of $10,000 to Brewnited for their latest fundraising campaign. (Brewnited)

The new initiative was announced at a check presentation at Northway Brewing on Tuesday, when Ball Corporation presented We Are Brewnited with its second contribution of $10,000.

The organization says more than $50,000 has been distributed directly to local hospitality workers in the Capital Region since Brewnited was founded in Spring 2020.