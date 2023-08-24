GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A new business is turning up the volume in Glens Falls. Speakers, amps, turntables and more are finding a new home on Dix Avenue at HiFi Loft.

Located at 32 Dix Ave., HiFi Loft is pitched as one part store, one part listening room. Based in the former home of Glens Falls Business Machines, the space includes high-quality listening equipment, as well as new and used vinyl. The downtown spot is the second of its kind, following owner Jason Tavares’ first location in New York City.

“While I’m certainly not new to the business of selling audio gear, I am super excited that now, with HiFi Loft, I’m able to create a space that more perfectly conforms to my vision of a great modern-day HiFi store,” said Tavares, a Glens Falls resident himself. “A friendly, comfortable space in which to find new and used records, audio gear, and a shared appreciation for the importance of music and the fidelity of its playback at home.”

HiFi Loft will be introduced to the Glens Falls community with a ribbon cutting at 3 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 28. The shop is located near the Warren County Bikeway and Cooper’s Cave Ale Co.