GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Texas-based Lehigh Hanson, Inc. announced that it’s Lehigh Cement Company in Glens Falls would be shutting down over the course of 2023. The plant employs 85 full-time staff.

“The decision to halt production at a plant is always difficult,” said Lehigh Hanson Northeast regional President Alex Car in a statement. “We are thankful for the dedication and efforts of our Glens Falls workforce over the years, and we will work to minimize the impacts to our employees and the community as much as possible.”

In a statement on Wednesday, Lehigh Hanson cited changes in the cost-effectiveness of smaller-scale and aging plants such asthe one in Glens Falls. The company says that financial and job search assistance will be provided to the plant’s staff, in order to minimize the impact of closing the facility.

Lehigh Cement also operates a facility in the Greene County town of Cementon, which will help supplement the lost output from Glens Falls once closure takes place. An upcoming energy-efficient plant set to open in Mitchell, Indiana in 2023 will also help in that process.

Lehigh Cement Company has over a century of history in Glens Falls, having operated there since 1893. The facility is located at 313 Warren St. in Glens Falls.

“We are committed to continuing to supply our customers in the New England Region,” said Car. “We have the available capacity to meet the current and future needs of our customers even after the Glens Falls plant halts production.”