LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Later in June, Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center is hosting the return of Law Enforcement Officers Weekend at Lake George. Members of law enforcement are invited to attend the center for seminars, competition, comedy and more.

LEO Weekend 2022 is set for June 17-19. Tickets range from $100 for law enforcement supporters to $75 for active law enforcement members, $30-40 for child and adult family members, $60 for retired law enforcement, and $30 for families of someone killers or injured in the line of duty. Pre-registration is open now.

Before the weekend gets going, three days of seminar classes are being led for members of the Honor Guard of the New York State Division of Criminal Justice Services. Registration opens from 1-5 p.m. on Friday at the Fort William Henry Hotel lobby, and then resumed from 9 a.m. – noon on Saturday.

Saturday’s events include “Bringing Calm to Chaos,” a seminar presented by Flying Aces Enterprises that covers how to handle emotions, reactions and safety when managing a crisis situation at a large event or another crowded setting. The seminar is open to all guests.

The day also features a shooting competition at the Hudson Falls Fish & Game Club, a K9 and tactical demonstration, and a comedy show at DJ’s Nite Club. On Sunday, guests can enjoy a lunch cruise on the Mohican, provided by the Lake George Steamboat Company.

The event is part of a big start to the summer for the Lake George area. Americade has returned to the lake this week, after running off-season during the fall last year.