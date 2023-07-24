ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Amtrak has released their latest scheduling updates amid current heat restrictions Canadian National (CN) has in place. A spokesperson from Amtrak says they’ve sought out several different solutions with CN and the New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) due to restrictions that have caused significant delays.

Beginning on Monday, the Adirondack will only operate between New York City and Saratoga Springs. Amtrak and NYSDOT plan to return to scheduled service in mid-September when CN is expected to lift heat restrictions, however, it is possible the heat restrictions could be lifted before then. Customers can find accurate, up-to-date schedules on Amtrak.com.

The current heat restrictions in place limit Amtrak trains within Canada to 10 miles per hour for up to 40 miles. Amtrak also plans to work with CN and NYSDOT to find a long-term solution for trains to operate to and from Montreal in future summers.