QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Cold weather doesn’t dissuade everyone from getting ice cream, especially when it’s as good and beloved as at a signature stand by Six Flags Great Escape near Lake George. On Monday, Oct. 9, fans have one last chance to get something good at Martha’s Dandee Creme for the season.

Martha’s on Route 9 in Queensbury is open at 11 a.m. on Monday. The ice cream stand will be slinging soft serve until 9 p.m., with its grill serving lunch and dinner closing at 8 p.m. as their season draws to a close. The stand changes flavors daily, with a closing day featuring:

Birthday cake

Peach

Cotton candy

Coffee

Strawberry

Cheesecake

Marble cake

Mocha

Raspberry cream twist

Raspberry sherbet

Dole cherry

Dole watermelon

Martha’s also serves its ice cream in ice cream sandwich form. Their ice cream sandwiches can be found in stores from the Adirondacks down to New York City, at a list of locations mapped out online. The stand will reopen next spring for 2024.