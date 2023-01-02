Art from “Imploding the Mirage,” the first exhibit coming to LARAC’s Lapham Gallery in Glens Falls, N.Y., in 2023. (Photo: LARAC)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s a new year, and time for new art at Glens Falls’ central arts organization. This week, Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council (LARAC) announced the first exhibit of 2023 at its Lapham Gallery.

The gallery’s “Imploding the Mirage” show opens on Friday, Jan. 13, and runs through to Wednesday, Feb. 15. The gallery features art by painter Barbara Lennox and Cambridge-based sculptor Jack Metzger. The show starts with an opening reception from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. The gallery is located at 7 Lapham Place in Glens Falls.

Meanwhile, another exhibit at the Lapham Gallery invites community participation to play a role. LARAC’s “You are the Curator: Family Life” exhibition is gathering participants’ thoughts on 20 works of art made by children around the world. At some point in early 2023, those thoughts will be shared in a special place on the LARAC website.

LARAC’s newest offerings aren’t limited just to the Lapham Gallery, but also to a new home. The organization recently acquired the Mountain Gallery, located at 21 Bay St. in Glens Falls. The newly-added gallery will debut its own first show with an opening the same day, from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13. The show will feature works by the Guild of Adirondack Artists.

The addition of a new space has meant time to staff up, ensuring that a new second space is run in top shape. LARAC has hired Kori Albrecht and Diane Swanson as coordinators and points of contact for artists whose work will be displayed there.