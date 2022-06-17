GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council (LARAC) is set to host its 51st-annual June Arts Festival in City Park downtown June 18-19. The event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, June 19, rain or shine.

The festival features more than 100 exhibitors, including artists offering a variety of products such as jewelry, home goods, and fine art. The festival also includes art demonstrations, food concessions, not-for-profit community booths, and local musicians playing on two stages throughout the two-day event.

The event is free and open to the public. City Park is located between Bay and Ridge Streets in Glens Falls. For a full list of participating vendors and musicians, visit LARAC’s Facebook page.