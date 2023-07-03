LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A hub for tourism and adventure in the Adirondacks recently cut the ribbon on its next chapter. This year, Adirondack Adventure Center is welcoming visitors once again to enjoy river tubing on the Hudson River – and offering new ways to get in the water.

A June ribbon cutting marked the start of the local business’ first season sporting a new, private access point into the Hudson, as well as various other amenities. The Lake Luzerne day trip favorite now boasts tube storage right on the river, a more flexible schedule, and 165 acres of land newly owned by Adirondack Adventure Center.

“These upgrades allow us to expand our business and make it safer and more convenient for everybody to come up and experience tubing and the beauty of our area,” said Adirondack Adventure Center owner Dane Morton. “One of the things that gets us up and going in the morning is being able to share this experience with everybody. It’s a huge deal for us. It’s really going to help us expand our business further.”

Among the upgrades, quality-of-life improvements stand out. The tubing attraction moves visitors to and from the river by bus. The new access point offers a smoother ride, free of potholes. The point also includes internet and phone service, for easier access to the main office – especially crucial during emergencies and sudden severe weather.

The acres of new land come with their own perks. Visitors can now explore a private beach and island running along part of the tubing route.

“We congratulate Adirondack Adventure Center on this major upgrade to the tubing experience for their customers,” said Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce & CVB Executive Director Gina Mintzer. “It is wonderful to see our area attractions continually investing in their businesses and growing.”

This year’s work is phase 1 of a 3-part plan to further upgrade what it means to go tubing in Lake Luzerne.