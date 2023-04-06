LAKE LUZERNE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Stuart M. Townsend Elementary School is getting a little slimy on April 6. The students of Stuart M. Townsend successfully completed a coin challenge and in return, they get to slime their teachers and principal.

The school reports students raised an impressive $7,375 in pennies, nickels, dimes, and quarters for their lucky leprechaun coin challenge. The challenge took place over seven days in March and involved students collecting pennies and dollars to earn positive points for their team while bringing in silver coins worth negative points to sabotage other teams. The funds go towards providing fun year events, educational opportunities, and resources for students. All grades came together to win the top prize of meeting the Adirondack Thunder Hockey Team but the real highlight was to slime their teachers and principal.

If students raised $5,000, the sliming would commence. Having surpassed that goal, staff members volunteered to be slimed in front of the entire school on April 6. Shannon Fournier, president of the school’s PTSA comments, “The Lucky Leprechaun Coin Challenge was a fun and engaging way for our students to come together and raise money for our school,” “The funds raised will go towards providing fun and educational opportunities for these amazing students. We are grateful for the support of our community and for the opportunity to provide memorable experiences for our students.”