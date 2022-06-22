LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, employees at the village of Lake George brought out ropes to mark the designated swimming area at Shepard Park Beach. The swim spot at the base of Lake George opens for a season of swimming and sun this Friday, June 24.

The beach will be open from sun-up to sundown throughout the summer, starting this weekend. Lifeguards will staff the beach during daylight hours, and during special events. This summer, Shepard Park is home to free concerts nearly every single weeknight, including a free show at 7 p.m. this Friday night by Ten Most Wanted and Jacquelin Mignot and the Family Band. That’s not all; craft fairs like the Lake George Fire Department Craft Fair this weekend will also call the park home.

In addition to swimming and a nearby playground at the park, the beach also features a long public dock, open for sightseeing with coin-operated binoculars. It’s also a prime fishing spot. Trout, bass, pike and perch varieties live in the water.

The beach is just one on the lake. Nearby state-operated Million Dollar Beach opened on May 28. Other swim spots in the region include Usher’s Park Beach, and Rogers Park in Bolton Landing.

Elsewhere in the region, swim spots are opening up – or not. In Glens Falls, the East Field Pool opens on Sunday, June 26. Haviland Cove Swim Area is staying closed along the Hudson River this summer, as the river’s water level goes through adjustments. A full timeline has not been released.