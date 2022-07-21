LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, a big one-year mark was hit in the village of Lake George. It’s been one year since a family-owned house and office was reopened as the new Krantz Cottage, providing a vacation home to families with children living with forms of cancer and other severe illnesses.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region celebrated the anniversary this week by highlighting some of the changes that have come to Krantz Cottage since it opened in July 2021. The house has accommodated 17 families in its opening season, from July to December 2021. Now, it has reopened for 2022 at double the capacity – able to accommodate two families at once – and expects 24 or more families to visit this year.

“A year ago, when we opened the Ronald McDonald Family Retreat at Krantz Cottage, we called it a dream come true,” said Dr. David Jacobsen, CEO of RMHC-CR. “Now that we have welcomed 35 families whose children have experienced serious illness, given them time away from their daily struggles, and heard what a difference the time here has made in their lives, the reality is even more than we had dreamed. We are grateful for the continued support and generosity of the Lake George community and of all those who help us create magical, memorable experiences for each of our guest families.”

Last summer, Krantz Cottage was honored in the name of late lawyer Howard Krantz, whose daughters joined the village mayor, Ronald McDonald House representatives and others in cutting the ribbon. Ronald McDonald House accepts applications to stay at the house year-round.

“Spending this time together as a family and making these memories was priceless,” said one guest family in the house guest book during their stay in 2021. “The kids had so much fun exploring the cottage and all the wonderful activities in the area.”