LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lake George Winter Carnival is returning for 2024. The 62nd annual Carnival takes place every Saturday and Sunday in February.

From outhouse races to cook-offs to polar plunges, there are a variety of activities for everyone. On January 26, organizers are hosting a “Puttin’ on the Ritz” Fundraising Gala at The Carriage House in Fort William Henry to support the Winter Carnival.

You can buy tickets for the Fundraising Gala, as well as some of the other Carnival events on the Lake George Winter Carnival website. You can check out the full schedule of events below.

Schedule

Saturday, February 3

ATV Poker Run, Duffy’s Tavern at 20 Amherst Street, 9 a.m.

518 Jeepin’ Winter Duck Hunt Scavenger Hunt, starts and ends at Surfside On The Lake at 400 Canada Street, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Opening Ceremonies, MacDonald Pier in Shepard Park, noon.

Horse and Carriage Rides, Canada Street and Lower Montcalm Street, noon to 3 p.m.

Children’s Activities, Shepard Park Courtyard Marriott and Lighthouse Bar & Grill, noon to 3 p.m.

Chili Cook-Off, Shepard Park, 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Outhouse Races, on the frozen lake or at Battlefield Park, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Make Your Own Snow Tie-Dyed T-Shirts, Shepard Park, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Lake George Dog’s Got Talent Contest, Shepard Park, 2:30 p.m.

Polar Plunge, Shepard Park, 3 p.m.

Lake George Winter Carnival Parade, along Canada Street, 4 p.m.

S’mores in the Park, Shepard Park Amphitheater, 5:30 p.m.

Hot Chocolate Bar, Shepard Park Amphitheater, 5:30 p.m.

Fireworks by SANTORE, MacDonald Pier in Shepard Park, 7 p.m.

Bonfire at the Beach, Shepard Park, all day.

Sunday, February 4

Paint and Sip Sundays with Michele, Holiday Inn Resort, 10 a.m. to noon.

Children’s Activities, Shepard Park Courtyard Marriott and Lighthouse Bar & Grill, noon to 3 p.m.

Horse and Carriage Rides, Canada Street and Lower Montcalm Street, noon to 3 p.m.

Sundae Fun Day & Karaoke/Open Mic, Shepard Park Amphitheater, noon.

Lake George Dog’s Got Talent Contest, Shepard Park, 2:30 p.m.

Polar Plunge, Shepard Park, 3 p.m.

“I am Woman! Hear me Roar!” Lake George Winter Carnival’s Woman’s Skillet Toss,

Shepard Park Beach, 3:30 p.m.

Shepard Park Beach, 3:30 p.m. Warm Up Keg Toss, Shepard Park, 4 p.m.

Bonfire at the Beach, Shepard Park, all day.

Saturday, February 10

ATV Poker Run, Duffy’s Tavern at 20 Amherst Street, 9 a.m.

Sanctioned Car Races on the Lake, Lake George, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is ice dependent.

Children’s Activities, Shepard Park Courtyard Marriott and Lighthouse Bar & Grill, noon to 3 p.m.

Horse and Carriage Rides, Canada Street and Lower Montcalm Street, noon to 3 p.m.

BBQ Cook Off, Shepard Park Amphitheater, 1 p.m.

Make Your Own Snow Tie-Dyed T-Shirts, Shepard Park, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Lake George Dog’s Got Talent Contest, Shepard Park, 2:30 p.m.

Polar Plunge, Shepard Park, 3 p.m.

S’mores in the Park, Shepard Park Amphitheater, 5:30 p.m.

Hot Chocolate Bar, Shepard Park Amphitheater, 5:30 p.m.

Fireworks by SANTORE, MacDonald Pier in Shepard Park, 7 p.m.

Bonfire at the Beach, Shepard Park, all day.

Sunday, February 11

Sanctioned Car Races on the Lake, Lake George, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is ice dependent.

Children’s Activities, Shepard Park Courtyard Marriott and Lighthouse Bar & Grill, noon to 3 p.m.

Horse and Carriage Rides, Canada Street and Lower Montcalm Street, noon to 3 p.m.

Sundae Fun Day & Karaoke/Open Mic, Shepard Park Amphitheater, noon.

“Do You Wanna Build a Cupcake,” Shepard Park Amphitheater, 1 p.m.

Paint and Sip Sundays with Michele, Holiday Inn Resort, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Lake George Dog’s Got Talent Contest, Shepard Park, 2:30 p.m.

Polar Plunge, Shepard Park, 3 p.m.

Do You Wanna Build a Snowman Contest, Shepard Park, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. This event is snow dependent.

“I am Woman! Hear me Roar!” Lake George Winter Carnival’s Woman’s Skillet Toss,

Shepard Park Beach, 3:30 p.m.

Shepard Park Beach, 3:30 p.m. Warm Up Keg Toss, Shepard Park, 4 p.m.

Bonfire at the Beach, Shepard Park, all day.

Saturday, February 17

ATV Poker Run, Duffy’s Tavern at 20 Amherst Street, 9 a.m.

NYS AMA Sanctioned Motorcycle & ATV Races, Lake George, noon. This event is ice dependent.

Children’s Activities, Shepard Park Courtyard Marriott and Lighthouse Bar & Grill, noon to 3 p.m.

Horse and Carriage Rides, Canada Street and Lower Montcalm Street, noon to 3 p.m.

Chowder Cook-Off, Shepard Park, 12:30 p.m.

Outhouse Races, on the frozen lake or at Battlefield Park, 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Make Your Own Snow Tie-Dyed T-Shirts, Shepard Park, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Lake George Dog’s Got Talent Contest, Shepard Park, 2:30 p.m.

Polar Plunge, Shepard Park, 3 p.m.

S’mores in the Park, Shepard Park Amphitheater, 5:30 p.m.

Hot Chocolate Bar, Shepard Park Amphitheater, 5:30 p.m.

Fireworks by SANTORE, MacDonald Pier in Shepard Park, 7 p.m.

Bonfire at the Beach, Shepard Park, all day.

Sunday, February 18

Paint and Sip Sundays with Michele, Holiday Inn Resort, 10 a.m. to noon.

Children’s Activities, Shepard Park Courtyard Marriott and Lighthouse Bar & Grill, noon to 3 p.m.

Horse and Carriage Rides, Canada Street and Lower Montcalm Street, noon to 3 p.m.

Sundae Fun Day & Karaoke/Open Mic, Shepard Park Amphitheater, noon.

“Do You Wanna Build a Cupcake,” Shepard Park Amphitheater, 1 p.m.

Lake George Dog’s Got Talent Contest, Shepard Park, 2:30 p.m.

Polar Plunge, Shepard Park, 3 p.m.

Do You Wanna Build a Snowman Contest, Shepard Park, 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. This event is snow dependent.

“I am Woman! Hear me Roar!” Lake George Winter Carnival’s Woman’s Skillet Toss,

Shepard Park Beach, 3:30 p.m.

Shepard Park Beach, 3:30 p.m. Warm Up Keg Toss, Shepard Park, 4 p.m.

Bonfire at the Beach, Shepard Park, all day.

Saturday, February 24

ATV Poker Run, Duffy’s Tavern at 20 Amherst Street, 9 a.m.

Sanctioned Car Races on the Lake, Lake George, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. This event is ice dependent.

Children’s Activities, Shepard Park Courtyard Marriott and Lighthouse Bar & Grill, noon to 3 p.m.

Horse and Carriage Rides, Canada Street and Lower Montcalm Street, noon to 3 p.m.

Chicken Wing Cook-Off, Shepard Park Amphitheater, 1 p.m.

Make Your Own Snow Tie-Dyed T-Shirts, Shepard Park, 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Lake George Dog’s Got Talent Contest, Shepard Park, 2:30 p.m.

Polar Plunge, Shepard Park, 3 p.m.

S’mores in the Park, Shepard Park Amphitheater, 5:30 p.m.

Hot Chocolate Bar, Shepard Park Amphitheater, 5:30 p.m.

Fireworks by SANTORE, MacDonald Pier in Shepard Park, 7 p.m.

Bonfire at the Beach, Shepard Park, all day.

Sunday, February 25