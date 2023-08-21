LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Region Women for Women in Need Inc., also known as Lake George WIN, is set to bring back a new community event for a second year. The second annual Lake George Community Day comes to the lake on Sunday, Sept. 17.

Hosted by the Carriage House at Fort William Henry, Lake George WIN invites community members to come to enjoy games and a chicken BBQ. The day serves as a chance to meet the people behind WIN, a nonprofit serving women and families during times of need in the Lake George area.

Tickets are priced at $40 for adults, and $15 for children between the ages of 4 and 10. Tickets can be purchased through Fort William Henry.