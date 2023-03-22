LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The village of Lake George is about to undergo a tremendous change. For the first time in 52 years, it’s going to have a different mayor.

On Tuesday, village trustee Ray Perry was voted in unopposed as the next mayor of Lake George. Perry will replace Mayor Bob Blais, whose 52-year term comes to an end on Friday, March 31. Blais has been celebrated for his decades of work to turn the village into the tourist destination it is today, culminating last week in the form of a commendation from Warren County, naming March 17 “Mayor Bob Blais Day.”

Perry has served on the village Board of Trustees since 2007. He works as an independent contractor who works with cell phone service providers around the Lake George region and northeast at large.

Perry was not available for comment early Wednesday.

Running unopposed, Perry won the mayoral seat with 147 votes on Tuesday. Two new trustees – Jose Filomeno and Allyson Miller – were voted in to join the board, finishing ahead of fellow candidate Randy Powell.