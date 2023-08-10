LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As summer comes to a close, an annual competition will return to the village of Lake George. The Lake George Triathlon runs, and swims, and bikes its way to town again this September.

On Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2-3, the annual triathlon will gather competitors at Million Dollar Beach. Athletes can choose to take on the Alpha Sprint, Alpha Olympic, or Alpha 70.3. Each one breaks down differently.

Alpha Sprint 750-meter swim 12.4-mile bike ride 3.1-mile run

Alpha Olympic 1,500-meter swim 24.8-mile bike ride 6.2-mile run

Alpha 70.3 1.2-mile swim 56-mile bike ride 13.1-mile run



The Alpha 70.3 begins at 7 a.m. on Saturday, with awards presented that afternoon. On Sunday, the Alpha Sprint gets going at 6:30 a.m., followed by the Alpha Olympic at 7:10 a.m. Awards for both races will be given out at noon. Participants of all races must be present to claim their awards.

After registering ahead of time, participating athletes pick up their packets at the Sunrise Cafe in Bolton Landing on Thursday, Aug. 31, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., or from 2-6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1. Friday will also feature the Alpha Win Fitness Expo at Battlefield State Park. Entry is priced between $109 and $304, depending on the participant and the distance they’re choosing.