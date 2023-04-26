LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Students at Lake George Junior-Senior High School know about the village fire department – located just up Ottawa Street from the high school’s rear side. On Tuesday, students got to learn about what firefighters go through at departments like their close neighbor.

Crews from Lake George, North Queensbury, Bay Ridge, Pilot Knob and Queensbury Central fire departments visited Lake George’s high school on Tuesday, giving more than 200 students the chance to get hands-on with equipment and learn what it takes to be a firefighter. Students tried on gear, performed mock drills, swung sledgehammers, and used weights to simulate breaking through the ceiling of a burning building. They also heard about what makes the job worth the danger from John Coccozza-Hill, a Lake George fire chief and former graduate of the high school himself.

A Lake George Junior-Senior High School student simulates performing a rescue during a visit by area fire departments on Tuesday at Lake George, N.Y. Five fire departments attended, looking to generate interest in joining. (Photo: Lake George Central School District)

The goal of the day was to expose a greater number of young people to what firefighters do, and generate interest in joining local departments in Lake George, Queensbury and the surrounding area. Competitions were held, with students timed to see who could get through fire drills the fastest. By day’s end, at least two students had signed up to be firefighters, and more voiced interest in learning more. The district says that at least one neighboring school has voiced interest in a similar program.