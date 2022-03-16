LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Lake George High School’s VEX Robotics team made waves over the weekend. Or, more accurately, they made robots.

The high school robotics team earned their third consecutive championship over the weekend, in a visit to the New York State VEX Robotics championships in Syracuse. The team brought four robotic creations to the championships, joining 50 other school teams from around New York. Every year, robots built by students compete in a game, like collecting and tossing rings or stacking balls or blocks in an arena.

“I am very proud and privileged to be a part of the program’s third straight NYS Championship and second Design Award Honor,” said Lake George Technology Education Teacher Larry Stroebel, the VEX team’s coach. “These accomplishments are a direct result of how all 14 team members for robots LG 64040 A, B, C, D (the team’s four creations) had to focus so much attention to detail in a Championship Field of 51 VEX Teams.”

This year’s game was called “Tipping Point.” In it, pairs of teams enter in co-op alliances on a 12’x12′ arena. Robots on both teams collect rings into scoring zones, move goals and use elevated platforms to win. Robots have to make it through both autonomous and student-piloted periods.

It was a close final round. Robot 64040C delivered the final blow in the last match, winning Lake George students a ticket to the VEX World Championship, held in Dallas, Texas this May. Another one of the school’s creations, 64040A, won a design award, meaning it will also get to play at Worlds.

Lake George High School VEX Robotics students and their robots at the state competition in Syracuse, N.Y. (Photo: Lake George High School)

The students on the Lake George team include:

Kristian Johnson

Christian Siletti

Maggie Greene

Zach Lehmann

Jonah Cocozza

Antonio Chiaravelle

Gianna Fasulo

Shelby Decker

Emily Fuller

Zach Bruno

Anthony Halliday

Camden Wolfield

Sophie Unkauf

Benjamin Montville

Nicholas Wagemann

“It is outstanding to watch how the students interact with each other and other members of the VEX community from across the state,” said Stroebel. “They have truly earned the respect and admiration of other teams, judges, and event directors. More importantly, these accolades from this weekend are a result of our students staying within the team goal of supporting each other to get any robot system to the top.”

In the last five years, Lake George has won their way to Worlds four times. However, COVID-19 pandemic restrictions stopped them from being able to come and compete in 2020. Every year since, the honer has been that much sweeter.

On the way back from Syracuse, Lake George High School students were escorted home by a fleet of local fire departments waiting at the Northway to welcome to the victorious team home. The students and their robots head to Texas on May 3-12.