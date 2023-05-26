LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every year, restaurants rise to meet a great challenge. Lake George Region Restaurant Week returns next month, gathering restaurants together for a prix-five experience that shows guests what flavors they can find in their community.

Lake George Region Restaurant Week returns for its 17th year through the week of Sunday-Saturday, June 11-17. For $35, visitors to any participating restaurant will get a three-course, prix-fixe menu. Restaurants will also be taking the Taste NY Restaurant Challenge for the second year in a row, committing to using New York-grown ingredients in their offerings.

“We will be highlighting New York-made ingredients throughout this promotion, aiming to spotlight the connection between New York producers and local restaurants to showcase the value of supporting small business and community connections,” said Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Gina Mintzer. “Restaurant week is a great opportunity for people to sample the culinary talents at restaurants in our area.”

Restaurants must be part of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce in order to participate. Signups are being accepted now, and will remain open until Wednesday, June 7. Restaurants interested in joining the chamber can reach out to membership@lakegeorgechamber.com, or call Emily Frost at (518) 668-5755.

June’s restaurant week is one of two coming this year. The chamber of commerce runs two weeks per year, one in June and another in September.