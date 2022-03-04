LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Lake George businesses feel the impact of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, some want to help, as many have employed Ukrainian students through the national J-1 work visa program that employs over 1,000 students in Lake George. Some are hoping to help those connections overseas.

From noon to 11 p.m. this Saturday, the 10 McGillis Public House restaurant in Lake George is joining in on the national #ChefsForUkraine fundraiser. Participating restaurants join in support of World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit group that is working to feed people in five Ukrainian cities, and at border crossings in and out of the country.

“All over the capital region and especially here in Lake George, we rely on the international students and J-1 student work program to staff our local businesses and boost our economy,” 10 McGillis said in a statement. “With the exception of the pandemic’s effects in recent years, hundreds of students come to our area to work each summer. Most of them work 2 or even 3 jobs at a time and they are an integral part of some business’s success for the tourist season.”

Visitors can come to eat and donate to the cause, with the restaurant matching a portion of all donations. A full event menu will be posted on the restaurant’s Facebook. Contributions can also be made online, where 10 McGillis had already raised $314 towards a $5,000 goal as of late Friday.

World Central Kitchen started at a border crossing between Ukraine and Poland, and is now operating at eight spots along the Ukrainian border. Sites operate in the Ukrainian cities of Odessa and Lviv, among others.