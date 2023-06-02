LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – She’s not called the “Queen of American Lakes” for nothing. The waters of Lake George attract tourists by the thousand from far and wide, blue and clear. This week, those waters were acknowledged for their purity – and named one of the bluest in the country.

Mobility and car rental service SIXT SE has published a ranking of the top 50 bluest water bodies in the U.S. using a methodology that evaluates water by HEX code, commonly used to identify colors in graphic design. Lake George’s water ranks at #8 – with a HEX code of #517EB7.

“Perfect for thrill seekers and relaxation lovers alike, New York’s Lake George is the perfect destination for those looking to recharge,” SIXT writes. “Tourists can enjoy this spot all throughout the year, with the winter months offering ideal skiing conditions, whilst the summer months are perfect for sightseeing, enjoying local amusement parks, or unwinding with a book by the lake.”

Lake George is one of two New York water bodies to crack the top 15, joined by Ditch Plains Beach in Montauk. The top-ranking bluest water body on the list is Blue Hole, located in Santa Rosa, New Mexico.

The top 15 bluest water bodies in the U.S. include:

Blue Hole – Santa Rosa, New Mexico Chena Hot Springs – Fairbanks, Alaska Las Olas Beach – Fort Lauderdale, Florida Grand Lake – Grand Lake Colorado La Jolla Cove – San Diego, California Sail Bay – San Diego, California Lake Conway – Edgewood, Florida Lake George – Lake George, New York Coeur d’Alene Lake – Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Glass Beach – Port Townsend, Washington Ditch Plains Beach – Montauk, New York Latigo Beach – Los Angeles, California Betterton Beach – Betterton, Maryland Monterey Bay – Monterey, California Maryland Beach – Ocean City, Maryland

“The world is full of stunning natural wonders, but there’s something unique about recharging while enjoying blue waters,” said SIXT Country Development and Travel Expert David Woody. “Studies have shown that when we’re near water, the sights and sounds kickstart neurochemicals in our body that stimulate wellness, increasing blood flow to the brain and heart and helping us relax.”

The full list includes 53 water bodies from around the U.S.