LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In 2022, the Lake George Music Festival held its 12th season of classical music across a week. Every year, the festival welcomes classical musicians to stay a while in the area, and play their hearts out for an audience that’s always ready for more. Now, looking ahead to 2023, the festival is primed to get bigger and better than ever.

This week, the festival announced that a “critical turning point” is ahead in 2023. Two major changes are coming, to build it up to a new era.

One is the state of the Carriage House at Fort William Henry. The building is a historic structure, which started use by the festival in 2021. In 2022, it was the home base for nearly all of the performers to come to the area. Now, Fort William Henry is renovating the aging building, turning it into a modernized event space.

Those renovations are expected to be complete in time for 2023’s festival, set for Aug. 6-17. Fort William Henry is investing $3 million into the renovation and expects the modified Carriage House to be capable of accommodating as many as 460 people for theatre-style events once it reopens in the summer.

The second change regards the sheer number of violinists, pianists and other musicians coming to the lake. Every year, the festival welcomes between 50 and 60 musicians. In 2023, they will be joined by as many as 60 fellows, who will be coming to study the core artists as they work, and collaborate with them.

“Adding an educational component, complete with lessons, master classes, and seminars is something we have been wanting to offer for some time now. Building off the success of our Composer’s Institute, funded by the Pusateri Family Fund, this platform has proven to work. So, in 2023 expect to see not only an amazing group of core artists (mostly alumni who you may all recognize) but also a talented group of undergraduate conservatory students from around the world,” wrote festival co-founders Alexander Lombard, Barbora Kolarova and Roger Kalia in an announcement.

Tickets for the 2023 Lake George Music Festival go on sale next spring. Every year, visiting musicians stay with host families around the Lake George, Queensbury and Glens Falls region. Those interested in being hosts can contact Lombard at alombard@lakegeorgemusicfestival.com or (518) 791-5089.