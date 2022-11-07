LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every year, Lake George’s Prospect Mountain opens up to drivers, with Prospect Mountain Veterans Memorial Highway creating a path to cruise up and get a look at the lake and the Adirondacks. As the seasons change, that road is getting ready to close.

The New York State DEC put out a reminder this week that the Prospect Mountain parkway road will be closing for the season, effective following Veteran’s Day. After 4 p.m. this Friday, Nov. 11, the road will close until the following spring.

The parkway typically operates by charging a fee – $10 for cars, $5 for motorcycles, $50 for tour buses. That fee has been waived during the 2022 season.

In addition to the Adirondacks, the view from the top captures parts of Vermont’s Green Mountains, New Hampshire’s White Mountains, and from the north, even the Canadian Laurentian Mountains. The mountain can also be accessed by a 1.5-mile hiking train starting from the west end of the village of Lake George.