LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Lake George man was arrested on Thursday after law enforcement says he was seen driving a stolen U-Haul. Peter Morales, 47, faces multiple charges.

According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, on Thursday, September 7, Morales was seen by a patrol officer driving a U-Haul that was reported stolen. When law enforcement tried approaching him, he fled southbound on State Route 9N toward Lake Luzerne.

The U-Haul was found unoccupied on Dunkley Road in Lake Luzerne. He was later found in a residence on Dunkley Road and was taken into custody without incident.

Charges:

Third-degree criminal possession of stolen property

Resisting arrest

Morales was arraigned at Lake George Town Court. He’s remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility.