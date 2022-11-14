A display shines at the corner of Shepard Park as part of the Lake George, N.Y. Holiday Festival of Lights. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you look out on Lake George this holiday season, you may just make out some colorful Christmas lights reflecting out on the water. The village’s annual Light Up the Village celebration is set to shroud the village in holiday cheer this Saturday, Nov. 26.

The festival consists of a complete, bright and colorful reimagining of Shepard Park, off Canada Street. The park will be reimagined into a winter wonderland, with a full array of Christmas lights, trees and more covering the whole park. The full schedule includes:

3 p.m. Festivities begin, with horse-drawn carriage rides and refreshments available at Shepard Park

5 p.m. Family sing-along with Bobbie Dick and Susie Q

6 p.m. Lighting ceremony, with fireworks to follow



The festival is a free event, held rain, shine or snow. Once lit, the lights will be bright and shining in the village all through the holiday season.

The Light up the Village celebration is just one of many winter festivities coming to the village of Lake George this holiday season. For more seasonal brightness, the Lake George Holiday Festival of Lights will ask local businesses on Canada Street to put out their own displays. The Lake George Holiday Inn Resort is set to host a Disney-inspired family Christmas weekend with familiar princesses, storytime and photo opportunities. Finally, the Lake George Ice Castles attraction is set to bring a second year of beautiful ice palace fun to Charles R. Wood Park. The company aims to open in January.