LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every November, the village of Lake George lights up to beckon the winter along. This year, those plans are expanding to a second day – and growing to encompass a new winter event coming to Charles R. Wood Park.

The 25th annual Lite Up the Village in Lake George is set for two dates – Friday and Saturday, Nov. 24 and 25. The new addition of Friday is in place in order to welcome the new “Winter Realms” attraction, replacing Ice Castles New York, which welcomed visitors for the last two years. The Winter Realms will include ice skating, light shows, and more, all contained within the park. On Saturday, live music, village lights, and more will give Lake George the voice it needs to say hello to the holiday season.

The full schedule for the 25th annual Lite Up the Village includes:

Friday, Nov. 24

Winter Realms opening 4 p.m. Charles R. Wood Park, Elizabeth Little Boulevard New attraction with ice-skating rink, ice sculptures, light show, ice bar Tickets for sale starting Nov. 1

Community Band Holiday Concert 7 p.m. Caldwell Presbyterian Church, 71 Montcalm St. Music by the Lake George Community Band



Saturday, Nov. 25

Carriage rides, bounce houses and hot chocolate All day Shepard Park All available downtown throughout the day

Live music 3-6 p.m. Shepard Park Featuring Susie Q, Matt Donnelly, the Newell Family Band

Crazy/Ugly sweater contests 5:30 p.m. Shepard Park bandstand stage

Village illumination 6 p.m. Canada Street and Shepard Park Full light show

Fireworks 6:05 p.m. Visible around Canada Street and the lake

Parade of Holiday Lights 6:15 p.m. Canada Street Parade by local fire departments

Santa Claus After the parade Lake George Firehouse, 179 Ottawa St.

Parade awards ceremony After the parade American Legion Lake George, 3932 Route 9L



Applicants are being accepted to join the Parade of Holiday Lights. Those who want to join the parade can reach out to Doni Smith at (518) 232-0070, or by email to dsmith@lgfd.org.