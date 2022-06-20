LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Lake George Fire Department is bringing handmade crafts to the village over the course of two different weekends this summer. The festivities draw handmade goods and craftspeople from across the northeast, starting this weekend.

This Friday-Sunday, June 24-26, the Lake George Fire Department Craft Festival returns to Shepard Park. The annual festival draws craft makers in from Maine, Vermont and Pennsylvania, as well as from around New York. Crafts onsite often include jewelry, food, woodworking and clothes, among others.

This weekend isn’t the only chance to get some goods. The craft fair will return to Shepard Park for a second round later this summer, from Aug. 19-21.

This weekend’s festival intersects with live music, as well. The Fridays at the Lake Summer Concert Series is back in full swing in Lake George this summer, occupying the Shepard Park Bandstand on Friday nights. Friday, June 24, the village hosts bands Ten Most Wanted and Jacquelin Mignot and the Family Band.

Vendor applications are still open for both weekends. Vendors must sell exclusively items that they have made, and must submit at least three photos of their wares, whether they are returning or first-time vendors.

Members of Lake George Fire Department will be onsite throughout the festivities. Members of the department help vendors set up and tear down before and after the festival, and provide security overnight.

A season of craft festivals is underway in the North Country. Last weekend, the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council held its annual LARAC June Arts Fest in downtown Glens Falls.