LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Every year, the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce honors businesses for helping to grow the village and region’s tourism and business world. On Friday, the chamber announced its annual Supporting Tourism Around the Region (S.T.A.R.) award winners.

The awards were given out in-person on Friday, Nov. 4, at the chamber’s 70th-anniversary gala, held at the Courtyard Mariott in Lake George. This year’s winners include:

Fort William Henry Hotel and Conference Center S.T.A.R. Award winner Recognized for the recently-announced plans to renovate its historic Carriage House into a full, multi-use event space; the conference center’s role in hosting numerous Lake George events across the year; and its overall longevity



“The 165+ year history of this institution is one of perseverance and succeeding against the odds,” said Ryan Moore, CEO of Behan Communications and former Warren County Administrator. “It is difficult to imagine this community being what it is today without Fort William Henry as an anchor.”

Queensbury Town Supervisor John Strough S.T.A.R. Award winner Recognized for his work in tourism, legislation, and the Rush Pond Way and Half Way Brook trail systems

Adirondack Pub & Brewery S.T.A.R. Sapphire Award winner Recognized for community service, including dinners at Caldwell Presbyterian Church and fundraising with Big Brothers, Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks; hosting annual events like Oktoberfest; and keeping all staff employed during the COVID-19 pandemic



“It’s through this dedication and leadership that the team thrives so much and has made such a big impact not only to themselves but to the economic viability of many businesses around the region,” said John McDonald, past district governor of the Lions Club, a past beneficiary of Oktoberfest.