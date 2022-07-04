The sun shines in Beach Road on the 4th of July in the village of Lake George, N.Y. (Photo: Jay Petrequin)

LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – In the village of Lake George, Monday came with sunshine, smiles, and a lot of traffic. The 4th of July wouldn’t get its official dues until the village’s evening fireworks show, but that wasn’t stopping anyone.

“The village is packed,” said Gina Mintzer, President of the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce, in a free moment on Monday. “I drove through (on Sunday) between 4 and 5:30 p.m., and there were people all over the place. It looked wonderful.”

Mintzer said that her office had been getting calls all day asking about the fireworks. Lake George hosts an annual 4th of July firework display – scheduled for 9:30 p.m., with onlookers encouraged to gather in Shepard Park. Fireworks are deployed over the lake, giving every spark a safe descent.

The traffic also flowed to Prospect Mountain. Overlooking the village, lake and Northway, the mountain has a road for visitors to trek up, ending at a parking and viewing area at its top. Prospect Mountain Veterans Memorial Highway carves a 5.88-mile trail up the mountain. Staff at the Lake George Chamber’s office reported seeing cars backed up all the way to where the road starts, branching off Route 9.

The weekend was strong for outdoor activities. Mintzer noted that Tubby Tubes River Co. in nearby Lake Luzerne was sold out for the weekend, except during some rain early Saturday morning.

One significant way that the village, town and chamber track summer traffic is through occupancy at hotels, motels and services including Vrbo and Airbnb. Occupancy numbers and average hotel stay costs are compared between Lake George and other communities, including larger vacation destinations like Cape Cod. In 2021, the numbers indicated over 75,000 visitors to the region per week at some points in the season.

This season is still getting started, but the 4th of July weekend is a significant benchmark to track when getting an idea of how the summer is unfolding. Some hotels and accommodations around the village were offering last-minute open rooms, but many – along with just about every local Airbnb and Vrbo rental – were full. On Tuesday, the Lake George Regional Chamber of Commerce plans to release a survey, cataloging data on who stayed where, and how much of a financial footprint they made as the village set off the fireworks.