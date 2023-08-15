LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Antique and classic boats are taking to Lake George this month for an annual boat show that’s now expanding to a third dock. The Adirondack Wooden and Classic Boat Show returns to the lake on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25-26.

This year’s boat show will be held at three locations on the lake, between the village of Lake George and two spots along its west side. A location in the town of Hague joins the roster as the show gets set to bring more than 60 unique boats to the lake.

The weekend’s events include:

Friday, Aug. 25 Hague Town Dock, State Route 9L, Hague 9 a.m. – noon Rogers Park Town Docks, State Route 9L, Bolton Landing 9-11 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 26 Lake George Village Docks, Beach Road, Lake George 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Water parade at 3:15 p.m.



Now in its 49th year, the festival will feature a wide variety of boats of all kinds across two days. Hague’s offerings include a 1930 steam launch, a 1950s outboard race boat, and a fully restored Fay & Bowen model dating back to the 1910s. At Bolton Landing, visitors will be able to get a look at a 1890s electric launch and a 1924 Hacker-Craft with the distinction of being powered by a Chrysler V-8 engine.

Lake George will be visited by a 1968 Sanger ski boat and a 1957 aquatic Amphicar. Those are just a few among dozens.

The boat show is a family affair, with something special for the kids. Child visitors will be offered a free ride on the “Adironduck,” a 1950s replica kit-boat commonly seen as a great introduction to boats as a hobby. All visitors can vote for their favorite boats at the show registration table, or the Ship’s Store in Lake George.