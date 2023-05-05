LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A section of the Warren County Bikeway is set to close for repairs next week. On Monday, May 8, the bike path stretch between Route 9 in Lake George and the 149 intersection in Queensbury will be closed for repairs. The closed section begins near Lyn Aire Motel on Route 9.

Warren County Public Affairs Director Don Lehman said the stretch is being closed for routine maintenance regarding a shoulder along the path. The bikeway runs from the village of Lake George to the city of Glens Falls.