LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As of this week, a village staple of over a decade has closed down for good. Bebob’s Backstreet BBQ has gone through two owners across its 13-year run. Now, its current owner is looking for a way to keep it alive somewhere else.

Starting in July, those looking for the local favorite’s pulled pork, ribeye, and more will still be able to find it – a town away. Owner Dave Archambault will soon be found in the kitchen at Uno Pizzeria & Grill on Route 9, combining his restaurant’s recipes with another community favorite – all while he figures out what’s next in the long term.

Archambault’s lease at 75 Dieskau St. ended on Tuesday, June 20. The business owner has been running things at the restaurant for the last three years, purchasing it after the passing of founder Bob “Bebob” Merchant.

“It went from being the biker bar of Lake George to the family neighborhood BBQ joint in a tourist town we’ve turned it into,” Archambault said. “We host multiple benefits year-round, and have never had any trouble.”

Despite that, the current owners of 75 Dieskau St. – Katie and Will Carson – have shown no interest in renewing the lease. The Carsons were sold the property by previous owner Denis Quirk. The news that the restaurant would close even drew a petition effort that gathered nearly 300 signatures from village residents and past visitors.

A petition started by Lake George resident Kari Donahue calling for the renewal of the lease at Bebob’s Backstreet BBQ in Lake George, N.Y.

Despite the push, Bebob’s is closed. Archambault says he plans to be at Uno starting July 6. On Facebook, under a banner declaring “We aren’t done yet,” the restaurant has posted plans to serve out of the pizzeria until September, while its owners seek out a new home for it.

“I’ll be there Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays cooking BBQ for now. If we get a good response, I’ll add more days,” Archambault said.

Neither Quirk nor the Carsons have responded to NEWS10 requests for comment.