LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last weekend, an annual run around the village of Lake George saw its best and biggest year since the COVID-19 pandemic. The seventh annual ADK 5K saw around 500 runners come out in support of this year’s beneficiary – among about 1,000 attendees overall.

This year’s run raised nearly $3,000 for the Lake George Land Conservancy, an environmental nonprofit and lake protection organization. The annual 5K starts and ends at Adirondack Pub & Brewery. Runners gathered there on Saturday from not only the Lake George area, but as far as parts of Florida, Arizona, Wisconsin, and Quebec.

“It was great to see all the runners enjoying one of the most beautiful 5ks in New York State,” said Adirondack Pub & Brewery Owner John Carr. “It was also exciting to see how many of the Adirondack Brewery staff ran in it. A great day for everyone.”

From the brewery, the run takes a route that brings runners along the Lake George waterfront not just once, but twice. The 5K is chip-timed, and is part of the Great American Brewery Runs Series, which features nine races in parts of New York, Vermont, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania. This spring, the organization hits the Capital Region with the Have a Drink on Me 5K in Clifton Park.

The ADK 5K is on a short list of runs that was able to continue operating throughout the coronavirus pandemic, putting safety measures in place to keep the pace. To date, the run has raised a total of over $10,000 for charitable causes.