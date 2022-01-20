KN-95 masks at Aviation Mall in Warren County COVID update

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services has distributed KN-95 face masks around the county this week, in an effort to continue supplying residents with the tools they need through the COVID-19 pandemic. There are plenty more in stock.

Face masks are available at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury, at the entrance near 99 Restaurant, as well as at the mall’s Target and Peter Harris locations. More masks are in stock at Warren County Municipal Center in Lake George.

Warren County’s new coronavirus case data for Thursday included 130 new cases. There were 15 hospitalizations, down by 1 from Wednesday. 10 of those hospitalized have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, with two having received booster shots.

Warren County and New York State contact tracers have seen 691 positive coronavirus cases over the last 5 days. The 7-day average test positivity rate sits at 15.8%.

Warren County is facilitating upcoming coronavirus vaccine clinics on Friday, Jan. 21, at Johnsburg Central School, and Thursday, Jan. 27, at Warrensburg Central School. Both clinics are open to the public. Clinics are also held at Warren County Municipal Center on Tuesdays, from 4:30-6:30 p.m.