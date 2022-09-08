SCHUYLERVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Last week, a local farm with a big presence in the New York State dairy industry got recognized for its impact. King Brothers Dairy went to the Great New York State Fair last week, and fittingly, it came home with a crown.

The Schuylerville-based dairy won three gold medals at the fair, a 13-day annual tradition in Syracuse. King Brothers Dairy took home the gold in the Fluid Milk category for Small Processes, and the Chocolate Milk category for dairies of all sizes. It also won a gold award in the Flavored Yogurt category.

“Our customers are very vocal about their love for our milk,” said King Brothers Dairy co-owner Jeff King last week. “They tell us, “It’s crazy good!’ So, it’s pretty exciting to win these awards and hear the love for our milk echoed by our Department of Agriculture.”

The awards were given out by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets, presented by Commissioner Richard A. Ball. The awards were given out as part of Dairy Day, one of several days at the fair celebrating specific parts of New York State’s agricultural landscape.

Dairy entries were submitted and evaluated in 25 categories, including fluid milk, sour cream, yogurt, dips, and many different types of cheese, as well as cottage cheese. Chief judge for the competition was Valerie Catlin of the Department of Agriculture and Markets’ Division of Milk Control; joined by the Cornell University College of Agriculture and Life Sciences for the fluid milk competition.

“New York is known for its fantastic dairy products,” said Ball, “from its leading yogurts to its artisan cheeses and everything in between. Our dairy farmers and processors are among the best in the country and take great pride in bringing their products to consumers across the country.”

King Brothers Dairy operates in Schuylerville, on a family-run farm. The farm’s milk is sold in Albany, Schenectady, Troy, Glens Falls and elsewhere in the Capital District and North Country.