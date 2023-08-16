QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At a senior home in the town of Queensbury, “kindness rocks.” That message is the power behind a program brought to Hovey Pond Park this week in the Kindness ROCKS Project.

Residents from The Landing at Queensbury visited Hovey Pond recently to paint “kindness rocks” with bright colors. The idea is to leave the garden of rocks for anyone who needs a symbol of kindness, unity, or positive energy in their life. A sign at the garden declares that anyone can take one, share one, or leave one to keep that energy going.

The project was beloved by the seniors who took part, and started by a local young person who frequently spends time at the center. 10-year-old Chloe Stosic, daughter of Landing at Queensbury Executive Director Alisha Stosic, is credited with the idea. The younger Stosic is a frequent visitor to the home, playing bingo and making crafts with the seniors who live there.

Hovey Pond Park is located off Lafayette Street in the town of Queensbury.