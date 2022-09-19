QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – If you have or know a young one who wants to know what it would be like to fly, their lucky day might be coming soon. “Young Eagles Day” is coming to Floyd Bennett Memorial Airport.

The Experimental Aircraft Association, a national organization based around the flight and restoration of recreational plans, is hosting a special event at the Queensbury airport, courtesy of local chapter 553. From 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1, youth ages 8 to 17 will be able to get a free airplane ride, with permission from a parent or guardian.

The Young Eagles Day flights are free to the public. The EAA has offered the program across the U.S. for 30 years. To date, the program has given nearly 2.3 million young people the miracle of flight. The program is entirely volunteer-based.

Registration can be conducted by phone or email. Organizer Harrison Freer can be reached at (571) 243-8239, or by email at hcfreer@gmail.com.