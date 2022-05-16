WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Early voting is on the way in Warren County, in advance of the June 23 New York State Primary Election. On Monday, Warren County announced that early voting locations and registration dates had been finalized for the year.

Early voting in Warren County actually encompasses both sides of voting day. The early voting process begins on Saturday, June 18, and runs until Sunday, June 26. Early voters will be able to cast their ballots at Warren County Human Services Building, 1340 Route 9 in Queensbury; as well as Glens Falls City Hall, 42 Ridge St., Glens Falls.

Significant statewide races include Democratic primaries for state Governor at Lt. Governor, as well as Republican primaries for Governor as well as a town board seat in Lake Luzerne. Sample ballots can be accessed through the county website.

Some other dates that county voters should be aware of: June 3 is the last day to register in person for voting in the primary. Change of address must be filed by June 8. Absentee applications must be requested by June 13. Absentee ballots sent by mail must be postmarked no later than June 28.

Warren County is also reminding voters about some changes this year regarding the absentee voting process. Those who sign up to absentee vote but then wish to instead vote in person must do so using an affidavit ballot. In addition, absentee voters can track their ballots using New York State’s voter registration and poll site search tool online.