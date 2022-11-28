WARRENSBURG, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County is getting serious about jobs. Last month, the county held its first in-person job fair since the COVID-19 pandemic in Glens Falls. Next month, they’re doing it again – but setting their sights north.

The Warren County Career Center is hosting a job fair on Monday, Dec. 12, at the Warrensburg Fire Station, 18 Elm St. in Warrensburg. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., as many as 20 businesses will be in attendance, seeking able bodies and minds to join a new part of the workforce.

“While the unemployment rate remains low, we still see great value in hosting job fairs to promote all of the great employment options that exist in our community,” said Warren County Workforce Development Director Liza Ochsendorf. “We have excellent places to work in the northern part of the county and sometimes they just need the spotlight and the exposure so more residents know about these employers.”

Attending businesses are expected to include Countryside Adult Home and the Warren County Department of Public Works. The hunt for more businesses is ongoing. Warren County is specifically seeking businesses located in:

Warrensburg

Chester

Johnsburg

Thurman

Horicon

Hague

Stony Creek

Those who want to come and meet their potential future employees at the job fair can register online. Ochsendorf can be reached at ochsendorfl@warrencountyny.gov or (518) 824-8865 for more information.

Employment in Warren County has taken its fair share of hits. Some of those are in tourism and other seasonal industries, but also affect those who have lived their lives as locals. Last week, Lehigh Cement announced the upcoming closure of its Glens Falls plant, after over 100 years of business. The plant employed over 80 people.