WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES supports as many school districts as the five counties in its name would suggest, and probably more. That means there are always areas where the technical education school could use more help; and this month, it’s asking for just that.

WSWHE BOCES is set to host a job fair on Wednesday, Aug. 24, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the WSWHE BOCES Conference Center. The center is located at 267 Ballard Road in Gansevoort. Onsite interviews will be available.

The openings cover a wide range of positions. Jobs are available including for teachers, teaching assistants and teacher’s aides. Positions outside of the direct education process include school bus drivers, custodians and building maintenance staff. Those who want to get a fuller idea of what options are before them can visit WSWHE BOCES’s listings online to apply in advance.

WSWHE BOCES’ influence reaches a total of 31 school districts between its five counties. Divisions of the school work with high school students interested in entering trade fields including carpentry, automotive work, conservation, forestry, cosmetology, culinary arts, HVAC, horticulture, nursing and advanced technology development. It also includes divisions for those with special needs including autism and other social deficits.

Last week, WSWHE BOCES held a graduation ceremony in honor of graduates of its High School Equivalency Program. Nearly 60 people attended, including both graduates and supporting family members. The program allows students the ability to earn their high school equivalency diploma at their own pace, which can range from months to years.