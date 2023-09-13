GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Ventriloquist and comedian Jeff Dunham will perform in Glens Falls at the Cool Insuring Arena on January 12, 2024. Tickets for the event will go on sale Monday, September 18 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online or in person at the SeatGeek Box Office at Cool Insuring Arena.

This show will be part of Dunham’s “Still Not Canceled” tour. He is known for his puppet characters such as Bubba J, Jose Jalapeno on a Stick, Melvin the Superhero Guy, and more. Dunham also starred in his own show titled “The Jeff Dunham Show” in 2009.