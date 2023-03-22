GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The World Awareness Children’s Museum is setting the table for its biggest event of the year. Foods from across the world will converge downtown for the annual International Cuisine Dinner and Auction, set to come to downtown Glens Falls this May.

On Sunday, May 21, international cuisine will be on display at the Queensbury Hotel, as area restaurants show off foods and flavors from different parts of the world. New culinary experiences will come along with raffles and live and silent auctions offering items from local businesses and organizations. Every year, the festivities benefit a family institution in the Glens Falls community, with this year’s yet to be announced.

Every year, the museum and hotel see over 200 visitors take part – and this 35th is no exception. Early bird tickets are for sale now, set at $100 for young professionals ages 35 and under, and $110 for individual adults.

Meanwhile, the World Awareness Children’s Museum is actively seeking more restaurants to take part in the annual culinary adventure. Restaurants interested must reach out to the museum by Friday, March 31, with no participation fee. Restaurants can decide whether to donate appetizers, entrees, or desserts. Every restaurant that lends its talents to the night will be able to display its own menus and brochures. Restaurants can reach fundraising@worldchildrensmuseum.org or call (518) 793-2773 to sign up.

The World Awareness Children’s Museum is an international education museum based on Warren Street in downtown Glens Falls. The museum features a collection of items from over 140 countries, along with hands-on educational programs that run year-round.