LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – After a warm January delayed progress and pushed back their opening day, Ice Castles is set to open on Monday in Lake George. Our own Anna and Elsa, NEWS10’s Cassie Hudson and Meteorologist Jill Szwed team up again to bring us inside the winter fairy tale.

Two new additions to the icy fortress this season are a mystic light trail and an ice bar called The Polar Pub. It offers a variety of winter-themed drinks and alcoholic beverages.

Ice Castles in Lake George, New York will open to the public at 4 p.m. on Monday, February 6, 2023. The attraction originally anticipated an open date of January 27, but a warm start to January pushed back the event’s plans.

If you can’t wait for the grand opening, the attraction’s ice bar and light walk will be free to visit Friday (beginning at 6 p.m.) and Saturday night.

Ice Castles tickets are available for purchase exclusively through the official website. Weekday (Monday-Thursday) admission is priced at $22 for general, and $15 for children. Weekends (Friday-Sunday) are priced at $29 general and $22 for children.