WILMINGTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday, forest rangers performed a wilderness rescue in the area of Whiteface Mountain. A hiker on the Whiteface Landing trail had begun experiencing muscle cramps, and was unable to continue hiking.

Two New York State Forest Rangers were dispatched at around 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 27. The rangers took a four-wheeler and a six-wheeler to Connery Pond Trail, another nearby trail route. An update from the Department of Environmental Conservation dispatch informed the rangers that the injured hiker and their companion were en route to a nearby lean-to.

Once at the lean-to, the rangers connected with the hikers, who were provided with food and water. The pair of hikers were escorted out of the woods by ATV, with the scene declared clear as of 6:30 p.m.

Whiteface Landing and Connery Pond are both located along Whiteface Mountain, near the town of Lake Placid. The region at large is part of the McKenzie Mountain Wilderness.