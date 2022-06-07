GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The city of Glens Falls’ $10 million in Downtown Revitalization Initiative funds is to be used, in large part, for a project several years in the making. Next Monday, the public will have two opportunities to find out what’s next for the city’s Market Center project, targeting a now long-vacant spot on South Street.

Mayor Bill Collins is inviting the city public to join city staff for two public information sessions next Monday, June 13. Both sessions contain the same information: The future of the former Sandy’s Clam Bar, Hot Shots bar and Incubator building – at 41-45 South St. and 36 Elm St., respectively. The sessions are set for noon – 2 p.m. at Crandall Public Library’s Christine McDonald Community Room, and at the Park Theater from 6-8 p.m.

The plan has changed a bit since being unveiled in 2019. The then-$4 million project would create a 10,000-square-foot farmers’ market space on South Street, that could also be used for seasonal events and concerts. Last year, city Economic Development Director Jeff Flagg said that rising supply costs were pricing the city out of that plan, all the way up to as much as $6.6 million – but that’s okay.

As of last October, Flagg said that a more realistic size estimate for a new structure would be closer to 5,000 square feet. The planned home of the market is a now-vacant lot where a building was demolished in preparation for the plan to move forward. The three buildings to be mentioned in next week’s public information sessions are all around the perimeter of that lot, and Flagg has suggested that some of the space inside of those spaces may be used to supplement the smaller new structure.

Visits to either session are free and open to the public. SpringCity Development will also be in attendance to weigh in on development.