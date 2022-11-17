Igloos set up at the Queensbury Hotel for winter dining at Park 26. (Photo: The Queensbury Hotel)

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Igloo season is officially on at the Queensbury Hotel. Every late fall into winter, the hotel sets up igloos that surround tables on its outdoor patio at its Park 26 restaurant. The igloos are a fun way to dine outdoors as the cold winter weather sets in – and they’re popular enough to require an advance reservation.

Igloo reservation is open now. Each igloo comes with a 6-guest maximum, and requires a non-refundable $25 rental deposit. Times include:

Lunch service Saturdays and Sundays Time blocks: 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m.

Dinner service Daily Time blocks: 5:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.



The igloos were originally conceived as a way to keep 26 Park in business while struggling with social distancing concerns related to the COVID-19 pandemic. They quickly became a hit, and the hotel has kept them around ever since.

This year, the patios will keep diners extra toasty. Last month, the Queensbury Hotel had radiant heating installed under the patio, getting its length re-paved in the process.