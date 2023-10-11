LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The village of Lake George has had a storied few years for winter attractions. The long-running Lake George Winter Carnival has been joined in recent years by Ice Castles Lake George, as well as the COVID-spurred Lake George Winterfest. One existing attraction is changing its approach, and a new one is being added to the board.

This winter, Ice Castles is reforming into “Winter Realms,” a new spin on winter fun from the 35 million pounds of ice it’s built at Charles R. Wood Park for the last two years. Winter Realms is billed as a “Wintertainment Destination,” complete with ice skating, fancy lights, igloos, and a sculpture park. Kids can meet Santa Claus in Santa’s Village.

Meanwhile, Fort William Henry is setting up to host a new attraction up the hill. “Lake George Winter’s Dream” was proposed earlier this year as a way to use projections and lights to transform the interior of the fort into a set of five unique festive spaces. The attraction is produced by Montreal-based Moment Factory.

Winter’s Dream and Winter Realms are separate events that will sell tickets through their respective websites. Exact schedules have yet to be announced, but both are expected to open in December.

“Lake George is first with family fun all summer and fall,” said Warren County Winter Coalition Chairman Vincent Crociotto II. “Now, we hope it will be the leading place for new and memorable wintertime family entertainment, too.”