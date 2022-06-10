GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Hyde Collection museum has new art on the docket for its summer season. This weekend, two new exhibits bring Mexican printmaking and transformative visions to the Glens Falls museum.

Two exhibits are sharing the historic museum this summer. One is “José Guadalupe Posada: Legendary Printmaker of Mexico,” a collection of print works and famous “Calaveras” skeleton illustrations. Posada’s work appeared in newspapers, paperback books, board games, advertisements, broadsides and religious tracts.

The other exhibit is “Transformations: The Art of John Van Alstine.” Alstine’s work is in sculpture, combining natural and manmade shapes into singular forms meant to combine nature and technology.

Both exhibits will run from Saturday, June 11 to Sunday, Sept. 18. Both galleries are open weekly from Thursday-Sunday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The museum welcomes several exhibits annually. At the start of the year, a traveling Smithsonian collection made its home at the Hyde, showcasing the works of American graphic artist Robert Blackburn from January to April.

Anyone who visits the Hyde Collection may notice a new, white stamp on the sidewalk in front of the building on Warren Street, declaring it part of the Glens Falls Arts District. The stamp is one of 10 – with more to come – recently applied across the city, creating an arts trail that the Hyde serves as one end of. Its companion at the other end of the city’s downtown is the Chapman Museum on Glen Street. The trail is intended to connect the two museums, along with the Wood Theater, the Glens Falls Shirt Factory, and other studios and galleries that make up the Glens Falls arts community.