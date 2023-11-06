GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This year marks 60 for the Hyde Collection, one of the city of Glens Falls’ iconic museums. The collection hit its anniversary on Friday, Nov. 3.

“Today marks the official 60th Anniversary of The Hyde Collection. On November 3, 1963, The Hyde opened its doors as a public museum for the first time. We love what we do and we are looking forward to celebrating many more years with you,” the museum said on Facebook.

Opened in 1963, the Hyde Collection was started to showcase the permanent collection of founders Louis and Charlotte Hyde. Today, the collection contains more than 5,000 works of art – paintings, paper, sculpture, and more. Around two-thirds of the art rotated in and out of display was selected by Charlotte Hyde after her husband’s death.

The museum has celebrated its 60-year landmark with art that reaches wide from local roots. Over the summer, the Hyde Collection hosted “Songs of the Horizon: David Smith, Music, and Dance,” featuring the works of artist David Smith, who called Bolton Landing home for decades.

The small museum with a big footprint has big connections, too. In September, the Hyde announced it would begin hosting livestreams of performances from the Metropolitan Opera House in its “The Met: Live in HD” series. Those events are part of the museum’s “On Screen @ The Hyde” program, which also features plays, films, and documentaries.