GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Hyde Collection has announced a special celebration for its 60th anniversary next year. It includes the return of a sculptor with Adirondack ties – and new ground for the museum itself.

On Friday, the museum announced that “Songs of the Horizon: David Smith, Music, and Dance” will be coming in 2023. The exhibit will be the Hyde’s first time hosting a body of work that focuses on the influence of music and dance on art – specifically the art of David Smith, an artist and former Bolton Landing resident with a history in painting, drawing and sculpture work.

Smith himself is part of the museum’s history and DNA, and was involved with the Hyde Collection’s development until his death in 1965. In that time, Smith became close with Hyde founder Charlotte Hyde. Sculptures by Smith were installed on the museum lawn, where they remain today.

To that end, “Songs of the Horizon” will feature sculptures from later in the artist’s career – two 12-foot vertical structures acting as the centerpiece. Those are joined by around 25 loans from different private and public collections, as well as the Estate of David Smith, and a swath of archival material. Everything displayed is part of a collective expression ofr the artistry of music and dance present throughout much of Smith’s work.

“I am thrilled to see my father’s work back at The Hyde Collection, where he was the first guest curator, sharing his own work when the Museum first opened sixty years ago,” said Smith’s daughter, Rebecca Smith. “My father wanted his sculptures to be experienced in nature, in changing light, weather, and seasons. In the morning, he walked down the driveway to the ‘shop,’ a term he preferred to ‘studio.’ At night, my sister and I listened to the rattle of spray cans as he worked on spray drawings with music playing in the background as we fell asleep.”

The exhibit is planned to open from June 24 to Sept. 17, 2023. It will coincide with the 60th anniversary of the Hyde Collection.

Smith’s ties to Lake George began in the 1920s, when he and his family began summering in Bolton Landing on Lake George. He settled there permanently in 1940. The Adirondacks are credited as a crucial inspiration for a great deal of his work.

“The Adirondack region that encompasses Bolton Landing and Glens Falls was inseparable from Smith’s artistic practice,” said exhibit curator Dr. Jennifer Field, Executive Director of the Smith Estate. “A dialogue with nature—the mountain landscape, the change of seasons, the flight of birds—is reflected in his artwork in every medium.”

The Hyde Collection recently became part of the new Glens Falls Arts District trail, denoted by a fresh sidewalk stamp outside the museum. Other recent events at the museum include the recent juried student art show.